With a 5-4 victory over top-seed and previously undefeated St. Catherine’s of Richmond in the championship match, the second-seeded Potomac School Panthers won their first state tennis tournament championship in program history.
Potomac School was 3-0 in the girls Division I private-school state high-school tourney and compiled an overall season record of 20-2 under head coach Marty Hublitz. St. Catherine’s finished 18-1.
Eight of St. Catherine’s victories in 2019 where by 9-0 scores and many others 8-1.
Prior to facing St. Catherine’s, the 2010 and 2011 state champion, the Panthers downed No. 7 seed Madeira of Northern Virginia, 6-0, in the first round, then topped No. 3 seed and defending champion Collegiate (12-5) of Richmond by a 5-1 final in the semifinals of the state tourney.
The last Northern Virginia girls team to win a Division I private-school state tennis championship during the fall season was the Flint Hill Huskies in consecutive years in 2007 and ’08.
Top players for Potomac School during the season were Division I all-state selections Moriah McDonald, Audrey Lee and Lauren Foster. Other top players were Emory Wilson, Anna Lerner, Bliss Davis, Jodie Kuo and Nicole Garaibaldi. Elizabeth Egger, Maia Phillips, Alina Roustamov and Eleanor Yoon were other team members.
In the state final, McDonald, Wilson, Lee and Foster earned singles wins, then Anna Lerner and McDonald clinched the championship with a 10-1 victory in their doubles match.
Garibaldi ended her career with a perfect 28-0 doubles record.
Hublitz, the team’s longtime coach, was chosen as the Division I all-state Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.