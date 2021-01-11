From being a player, a high-school coach for 34 years, an announcer and reporter of the sport – and more – for decades, Brian Doyle’s passionate involvement in basketball has been vast and versatile.
And he’s not finished.
Next up, the 1980 Madison High School graduate and former Langley High head boys coach is expanding into a new undertaking by opening the boys Virginia PostGrad Academy for high-school graduates in time for the 2021-22 season. The one-season program, lasting from September through February and possibly into early March and based in Chantilly, will provide players an opportunity to improve their basketball skills, conditioning and academic standing, if need be, with the goal of earning a roster spot on a college basketball team.
Doyle is the academy’s owner and also will be the team’s head coach. The prep school is thought to be the first of its kind in Northern Virginia.
“I like a new challenge, so we are trying to put a quality team and program together with a good mix of basketball and academics,” Doyle said. “We want to work with players who want to play in college, and possess a reasonable opportunity to do that. Maybe they could be late bloomers, who haven’t gotten exposure and need a grad year to further develop.”
Doyle kicked the idea around for a couple of years. He now believes the timing to open the academy is perfect, especially with the months-long COVID situation, which has prevented some players from having full high-school and AAU seasons, along with reduced playing time and exposure to college coaches.
The academy could include in the range of 12 players. Fees are flexible and reasonable, he said.
Doyle has been making recruiting contacts, touching base with local high-school coaches in the metro area about potential players. So far, no players have committed, but there is interest. Doyle doesn’t expect signups for a few more months, as word of the academy’s opening is still getting around and potential players are awaiting word on college possibilities..
The team will play a home-and-away schedule of up to 30 games, with possibly some road trips. Contests would be against other prep schools, possibly some college junior varsity programs and high-school non-league independent teams.
Doyle believes his experience and countless contacts as a former high-school coach and retired longtime educator in the Fairfax County school system give him the understanding to take on such a venture and properly provide for players.
The academy does not yet have a nickname or any team colors. The home base and site of homes games will be in a fieldhouse in Chantilly. Doyle has not yet named his assistant coaches.
Doyle played high-school basketball at Madison. After graduating from James Madison University in 1984, he began his high-school coaching career as a one-year assistant at his alma-mater. From there, he became a 10-year assistant at Paul VI Catholic; was Langley’s head coach from 1995-96 to 2004-05; next was the head coach for three years at Centreville High, where he then became an assistant for eight seasons after being promoted to an assistant principal at the school. The past two seasons, he was an assistant at Fairfax High.
At Langley, Doyle’s teams won four district-tournament championships.
Doyle’s other experiences in the sport included writing about basketball for the Collegeinsider Website, hosting various podcasts, doing color commentary on broadcasts. He is the parent of a son and daughter who each played high-school basketball.
