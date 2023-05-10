BASEBALL

PATRIOT 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Jakob Foster and Nathan Bassett combined on a four-hitter and 15 strikeouts over seven innings for Patriot (9-4, 14-5).

Bassett got the win in relief. He recorded five strikeouts and allowed one hit in three innings.

Grayden Lenahan and Kameron Mahoney each hit homers for Patriot. Lenahan's was in the third inning and Mahoney's in the sixth. Mahoney finished the game 3 for 3 from the plate.

The Pioneers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

BATTLEFIELD 7, OSBOURN 0: Three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout for the Bobcats (11-2, 15-4) Tuesday.

Brice Shumate got the win. He struck out three and gave up two hits in four innings. Andrew Hitt struck out three and gave up two hits in two innings and Garrett Camp struck out three in one inning.

Austin Cardran hit a homer for Battlefield and finished with two hits and two RBI.

OSBOURN PARK 26, UNITY REED 4 (five innings): Cole Garrison and Jake Gunning each had five RBI for Osbourn Park (6-7, 8-9).

Keith Davis and Victor Nardone combined on a three-hitter and 12 strikeouts in the win.

COLGAN 10, FOREST PARK 3: Brent Renfrow struck out 13 and allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings for the win.

Marsden Zajac went 4 for 4 with two RBI and a home run for Colgan (11-0, 18-1).

HYLTON 10, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Reilly Pachecano allowed one hit and struck out two in 4.2 innings for the win. Hylton is 3-8 in the Cardinal District and 4-13 overall.

SOFTBALL

PATRIOT 6, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Natalie Stanton went 2 for 3 with four RBI, including a homer and two runs scored in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.

Reagan Trottman pitched a complete game. She struck out five and allowed two runs, five hits and one walk in seven innings. Patriot is 9-4 in the district and 10-8 overall.

OSBOURN PARK 20, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Gauri Saigal went 4 for 4 with eight RBI and two runs scored for Osbourn Park (11-2, 16-3).

Camryn Anson struck out 11 in throwing a no-hitter.

BATTLEFIELD 17, OSBOURN 1 (five innings): Bailey Lavin struck out nine and allowed one run (none earned), one walk and one hit for the win.

Samantha Kopek had three RBI for Battlefield (8-5, 12-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 10, OSBOURN 0: Goals scorers were Kyndal Shuler (3), Autumn Hottle (2), Angela Kim (2), Lily Wright, Aayla Burgo and there was an own goal as well.

Battlefield is now 9-0-2 in the Cedar Run District and 10-1-3 overall.

PATRIOT 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Camille Daniel and Callie Houtz each scored two goals for Patriot (8-3-0, 9-4-0).

BOYS SOCCER

PATRIOT 3, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Rodney Williams. Anthony Cuzmar and Erly Canales all scored for Patriot (4-8-1, 6-8-1).

Tyler Gardner and Cuzmar had assists.

UNITY REED 2, OSBOURN PARK 1: Brandon Soto scored Osbourn Park's lone goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 16, MASSAPONAX 2: In the first round of the Commonwealth District Tournament for Colonial Forge, Reef Krug tallied 5 goals, Ryan Bondgren scored 3 goals, and 1 goal was scored apiece by Ciaran Donovan, Michael Goben, Khyrie Hawkins, Mike Zant, Cael Sandberg, AJ Riley, Scrappy Stringer, and Kevin McGowan.

Assists were provided by Riley (3), Krug (2), and Thomas Sofis (1).

Colonial Forge was a collective 18 of 21 at the faceoff X, led by Riley.