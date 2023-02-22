BOYS
PATRIOT 58, POTOMAC 32: The top-seeded Pioneers held the Panthers to a season-low number of points in beating them for the second straight season Wednesday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Potomac (19-7) shot 24 percent overall from the field, including going 1 of 15 from the 3-point line. Peter Mitchell was the only Potomac player in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Leading scorer Jayden Harris was held to season-low seven points.
Patriot (24-3) will defend its region title Friday when it hosts Forest Park (18-8) at 7 p.m. Both teams advance to the state quarterfinals as well.
On Wednesday, Dezmond Hopkins led Patriot with 14 points as the only player to hit double figures for the Pioneers. Overall, the Pioneers shot 38 percent from the field and were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Patriot led 17-13 at the end of the first and 32-18 at halftime.
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 66, COLGAN 31: Senior Alana Powell led the top-seeded Yellow Jackets (22-4) with 17 points. Freshman Jayel West and junior Angelina Yann each had nine points. Yann scored all her points off 3-pointers.
Osbourn Park hosts Gainesville Friday at 6 p.m. for the region title. The Yellow Jackets have won the last two region championships.
AJ Jones led Colgan (16-10) with 13 points. She was the only Colgan player to reach double figures.
