James Madison sophomore Soleil Flores (Patriot) and Radford graduate student Alexeis Kimos (Osbourn Park) received recognition this week for their performances in college women's soccer.
Flores was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Women’s Soccer National Team of the Week. This is Flores’ first National Team of the Week honor of her career from TopDrawerSoccer.
The defender helped anchor a backline that earned a pair of shutouts in the week. The Dukes blanked No. 13 Georgetown, holding the Hoyas to only five shots on goal in the match. It was the first result for JMU against a ranked opponent since a 2-1 win over No. 24 Wake Forest in 2014.
The Dukes then shut out Ohio 1-0. JMU held the Bobcats to two overall shots with neither coming on goal.
Kimos was named the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
The midfielder/forward recorded two goals and an assist against Tennessee and Appalachian State.
Kimos' goal against Tennessee was the first goal by Radford against a power conference opponent since the 2008 NCA Tournament.
