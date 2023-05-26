PATRIOT 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Jakob Foster and Jordan Capuano limited the Vikings to three hits overall, while striking out 14 total in the Pioneers’ Class 6 Region B victory Thursday.
Foster got the win. He struck out 11 in six innings, while allowing two hits. Host Patriot (18-6) scored the game’s lone run in the top of the fifth.
Woodbridge’s Aiden Ellerts struck out nine in 5.2 innings, but walked seven in the loss.
BRENTSVILLE 23, MAGGIE WALKER 0: (five innings): Brayden Hutchinson, Charlie Monfort and Coleson Russell combined on a one-hitter as the top-seeded Tigers (17-3) won their Class 3 Region B quarterfinal Thursday.
Luke Albright and JJ Hand each had three RBI for Brentsville. Johnny Daly hit a homer.
COLONIAL FORGE 17, FOREST PARK 3 (five innings): The visiting Eagles (17-6) scored six runs in the top of the second to erase a two-run lead en route to the eventual Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win on the road.
Colonial Forge added four runs in the fourth and six in the fifth. Senior Zyhir Hope led the Eagles with five RBI, including a home run and a double. Zach Colangelo was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and one RBI and Cameron Biller was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Ryan Pugh and Luke Proehl combined on a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win for the top-seeded Eagles (20-3).
