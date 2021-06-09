Maybe they should be called baseball’s playoff comeback kids.
The Yorktown Patriots certainly qualify as much because the high-school team rallied to win its two games and capture the championship in the Liberty District Tournament. The second-seeded Patriots (11-3) defeated the top seed and host Herndon Hornets, 7-4, in the title game.
The Patriots lost to Herndon in two regular-season meetings.
Yorktown took a 3-0 first-inning lead, fell behind 4-3, then plated the next four runs to win, including three in the top of the seventh. The district tourney title was the team’s second in three seasons, after finishing second in 2019. The 2020 campaign was not held because of the pandemic.
Yorktown trailed the McLean Highlanders, 2-0, in this season’s district semifinals and won 3-2.
“Two titles in three seasons, we’ll take it,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “We brought that energy and intensity tonight right from the start. Herndon is a very good baseball team and is well coached. Our mentality was to play our game, put the ball in play and put pressure on them.”
Yorktown had 10 hits and stole four bases. Herndon had just four hits.
Ryan Bhojwani had three hits and an RBI for Yorktown with a stolen base, and Thor Koomey had three hits and three RBI, including a two-run first-inning double, then later an RBI single.
Jacob Friend had a hit and two steals for Yorktown, Patrick Chmiel doubled, Jonah Carlson had a hit and a steal and Trevor McAndrews had a hit.
On the mound, Koomey threw two innings of scoreless relief to get the win. He struck out three, allowed one hit and did not walk a batter.
“Thor had a big game for us in a couple of ways,” Skaggs said.
Nathan Knowles started for Yorktown and worked 42/3 innings with five strikeouts and Ketz Murray pitched a third of an inning in relief.
With the bat, Knowles had a sacrifice fly when Kyle Langley scored from second.
“The right fielder slipped a little after he caught the ball, Kyle was running hard and I waved him on home,” Skaggs said.
Next for Yorktown is the 6D North Region Tournament. The Patriots have a first-round bye, then play the winner of the Centreville vs. South Lakes game on Saturday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m.
