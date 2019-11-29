On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m., the undefeated Westfield Bulldogs (12-0) host the Yorktown Patriots (11-1) in the championship game of the 6D North Region high-school football tournament.
Westfield is the four-time defending champion and has won six region titles in program history. Yorktown is a two-time region champion with three runner-up finishes, which came in its last three region-final appearances.
Westfield has won 16 straight region playoff games, averaging 34.1 points in those contests with an average margin of victory of 26.6.
The teams have only met once, resulting in a lopsided 49-6 Westfield victory last fall in a first-round region playoff game. The Patriots hope the second meeting is much closer.
“They put it on us good last year,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
The coach believes his team is better on both sides of the ball and more experienced this season. The Patriots have been stingy on defense all season, with five shutouts and have held four opponents to 10 points or fewer.
Westfield has three shutouts and has held four others to seven points or fewer.
The teams have faced three common opponents – Madison, Wakefield and South Lakes.
Westfield defeated Madison, 21-14, Wakefield, 43-7, and South Lakes, 42-0. Yorktown had a 25-10 region playoff semifinal win over Madison on Nov. 22, blanked Wakefield, 41-0, and downed South Lakes, 31-10.
Yorktown’s passing offense is led by senior quarterback Grant Wilson. He has thrown for 2,514 yards and 23 touchdowns. Max Patterson (56 catches) and Evan Rotker (37) are the leading receivers.
Noah Kim has thrown 23 touchdown passes as well leading the Westfield offense and for nearly 2,000 yards.
Westfield runs the ball more than Yorktown, as runningback Mikal Legall has nearly 900 yards rushing.
Madison coach Justin Counts said Yorktown has a chance against Westfield, but should expect to face a stingy and opportunistic defense that takes away what teams like to do best on offense.
NOTE: Yorktown last played in a region final in 2012 when it lost to the host Stone Bridge Bulldogs, 69-50, in the Division 5 final. The year before, the Patriots lost to South County, 37-13, in the Division 5 final, and in 2000 fell to Madison, 20-0, in the Division 5 title contest. Yorktown last won a region championship in 1999 with a 40-12 victory over South Lakes in the 5A final. The Patriots’ other region crown came in 1988, also in 5A, 26-20, over Marshall.
