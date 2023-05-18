BASEBALL

PATRIOT 5, BATTLEIFELD 0: Jordan Capuano threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 10 as the third-seeded Pioneers (17-5) won Wednesday's Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal over the second-seeded Bobcats (!5-6).

Patriot scored its first four runs in the top of the third. Luke Sullivan had two RBI for the game and Jack Dennis was 3 for 3 hitting.

FOREST PARK 4, WOODBRIDGE 1: Harrison Luddington struck out 10 and allowed four hits and no earned runs in seven innings for the win as the third-seeded Bruins (16-4) won Wednesday's Cardinal District Tournament semifinal.

COLGAN 10, GAR-FIELD 0 (six innings): Matthew Westley struck out 15 in tossing a one-hitter Wednesday to lead the top-seeded Sharks (20-1) to the Cardinal District Tournament semifinal win.

Tyler Bassett led Colgan with two RBI.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 13, GAINESVILLE 3 (five innings): Mason Butash hit a grand slam and Justin Lee added three RBI for the top-seeded Eagles (18-3) in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.

Luke Proehl struck out eight and allowed three runs (two earned), one walk and four hits in five innings for the win.

COLONIAL FORGE 8, RIVERBEND 2: The second-seeded Eagles (16-6) won the Commonwealth District Tournament title behind a big third inning when they scored seven runs.

Mike Guckian led Colonial Forge with three RBI. Tyler Woodring was 3 for 4 with one RBI and Zyhir Hope was 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Aidan Walker got the win. He pitched the first 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits, two runs and five walks and struck out two.

SOFTBALL

WOODBRIDGE 8, FOREST PARK 3: Hailey Johnson totaled three RBI for second-seeded Woodbridge in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.

Grace Glary earned the win. She struck out three and allowed three runs, four hits and one walk in seven innings.

COLGAN 17, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings): Madelyn Fillare was 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead the top-seeded Sharks' offense in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.

Izzy Adame was 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored and Keyonce Ewell was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Dorsey Grose struck out eight and allowed one hit in three innings for the win.

PATRIOT 12, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7: Emily Casey went 3 for 5 with three RBI as the third-seeded Pioneers (13-8) beat the second-seeded Eagles (13-8) in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.

Ella Roberson was 3 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored and A Day was 3 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

Kaylee Kaline got the win in relief. She allowed five hits and no runs in 3.2 innings, while striking out one.

JOHN CHAMPE 1, OSBOURN PARK 0: Ella Dawson struck out 18 and allowed two hits and two walks in the shutout win over the top-seeded Yellow Jackets.

Fourth-seeded John Champe (13-9) scored the game's lone run in the top of the fifth.

Samantha Borrayo struck out 11 for Osbourn Park (17-4).