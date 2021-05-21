The undefeated Yorktown Patriots (8-0) defeated the McLean Highlanders, 4-1, in girls high-school soccer action.
Shay Montgomery, Nora Green Orsett, Zoe Foose and Mia Lodwig scored Yorktown’s goals. Assists went to Montgomery and Evelyn Casadaban.
In another game, Yorktown blanked South Lakes, 3-0. Montgomery scored all three goals. One was assisted by Eliza Franklin and the other two were unassisted off of stolen balls from the defense.
Sara Watchman at right back was a standout on the defensive back line, along with Casadaban at left back.
Yorktown defeated Herndon, 5-1, in its next contest, with Montgomery having two goals and an assist. Green Orsett, Emma Kopleman and Moira Flynn had the other goals. Casadaban, Flynn, Franklin and Molina Goodwin added assists.
The defense was anchored by Georgia Beatty at centerback and Ellie Billings in goal.
The Patriots have outscored opponents, 35-9.
