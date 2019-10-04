The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3) faced a tall task and remained close for a while Oct. 4 against the host and undefeated Chantilly Chargers.
Chantilly (5-0) eventually won the non-district high-school football game, 42-13, as W-L fell to 2-3. The Generals trailed 7-6 in the second period and 14-6 at halftime.
The outcome was the closest for Chantilly this season.
Washington-Liberty cut the first-half lead to 7-6 on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Davion Owens to Liam McBride, but the extra point was blocked. Chantilly went on to lead, 14-6 at halftime. McBride had three first-half catches for 45 yards and Bryson Files two for 21.
Multiple dropped passes hurt W-L in the first half.
On defense in the first half, W-L stayed close by making three fourth-down stops in its own territory and DeShaun Lee recovered a fumble on a punt. Jackson Praed and Othman Amarchih had first-half tackles for losses.
The Generals threw the ball 15 times in the first half, compared to only a handful of runs from scrimmage, but got little going on offense other than that one touchdown drive. A 23-yard screen pass from Owens to William Murphy put W-L inside Chantilly terriory on that scoring drive.
In the second half Chantilly pulled away, leading 28-6 after the third quarter.
Murphy scored W-L's second-half touchdown on a 10-yard run.
* In another non-district football game Oct. 4, the host Yorktown Patriots (4-1) routed the Edison Eagles (1-4), 41-0. Yorktown led 27-0 at halftime. The win was Yorktown's second in a row and the shutout its third this season.
Senior quarterback Grant Wilson led the offense for Yorktown completing 13 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
He threw scoring passes of eight and 18 yards to Evan Rotker (four catches, 29 yards), a 44-yarder to Max Patterson (five catches, 133 yards) and an 18-yarder to Brendan Rindfusz. Wilson ran 15 yards for a TD and Pius Atubire had a 26-yard scoring run. Jonah Garufi booted five extra points.
Atubire had 101 yards rushing, Han Miller 28 and Wilson 23.
"We have the best quarterback in the state in Grant, according to me," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "He had another good game. We threw well in the first half, ran the ball well in the second and played good defense. We controlled the game."
Yorktown had 421 total yards and Edison 221 and turned the ball over three times.
* The host Wakefield Warriors (1-4) were blown out by the South Lakes Seahawks, 40-6, on Oct. 4 in non-district action.
The Warriors trailed 20-6 at halftime, scoring on an 82-yard touchdown run along the left sideline by Isaiah Mefford to cut the lead to 14-6.
Wakefield had two fourth-down stops on defense in the first half in its own territory to stay in the game, one at the 28-yard line and the other at the eight.
Wakefield did not score in the second half.
Mefford had 114 yards rushing and caught two passes for 32 yards. Lukai Hatcher also had two catches as did Izaiah Lang.
For Wakefield, quarterback Cason Poythress was 8 of 23 passing for 57 yards and was intercepted three times.
