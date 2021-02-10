With their mild first-round region tournament upset – at least based on the seedings – over the host Westfield Bulldogs, the Yorktown Patriots (8-8) ended a frustrating streak.
Yorktown won that game, 39-37, in the girls 6D North Region high-school basketball tournament. Yorktown was the No. 4 seed from the Liberty District and Westfield the No. 3 from the Concorde.
The region-tournament victory was Yorktown’s first since the 2007-08 season when the Patriots finished 2-1 in the competition, losing in the semifinals to W.T. Woodson. Since that season, Yorktown had gone 0-5 in first-round region games and did not qualify for the tournament seven times.
In the win over Westfield, the Patriots played hard throughout with tough defense and used its quickness. They rallied a couple of times, then held on at the end on the away court.
Yorktown trailed in the second quarter, led 20-16 at halftime, fell behind 29-25 in the third period, then a 9-0 run gave Yorktown the lead for good.
Asha Goodwin scored on a fastbreak-layup, then made a three-pointer during that run. Taylor Chase (team-high 11 points), Malina Goodwin, Ana Bournigal and Emily Stafford all made contributions in various manners in the fourth period.
Yorktown coach Devaughn Drayton was happy with how his young team (only one senior) progressed quickly this season after an 0-2 start. He said the team’s goal was to improve and get through the condensed season because of the pandemic without any lost games because of the COVID situation.
The Patriots’ season ended the next night with a second-round 44-29 loss in the region tourney to the South Lakes Seahawks. Yorktown led early by an 8-2 score, and was ahead 16-9 in the second quarter.
South Lakes, which defeated Yorktown three times this season, rallied to tie the game at 16 at halftime and was leading 31-24 at the end of the third quarter to pull away. Grace Maria led Yorktown in scoring with nine points.
(0) comments
