Madison High School graduate Billy Emerson, the longtime head baseball coach at Paul VI Catholic, recently won his 300th game as a coach.
Emerson has coached at Paul VI in two stints since 2003. He was the head coach at area public schools T.C. Williams and Annandale before that. Most of his victories have come at Paul VI, where he had 279 wins when he won his career 300th contest.
Emerson was a standout pitcher at Madison, played in college at George Mason University, then professionally in the independent Frontier League.
