GIRLS SOCCER

BRENTSVILLE 8, WARREN COUNTY 0: Peyton McGovern recorded a hat trick and Valentina Nardone scored twice to lead Brentsville Friday. 

Mary Kate Mills and Riley Coombs scored the first varsity goals of their careers to go along with a goal from Aubrey Earman to round out the scoring. 
 
Nardone, McGovern, Savannah Vonderhaar, Nicole Goodwin, Reese Natysin, and Zoe Glessner all contributed assists on the night. 
 
Haley Garber played the entire game in goal for the shutout win.  
 
Brentsville (2-0, 6-1) led 4-0 at halftime. 
 
BOYS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 4, WARREN COUNTY 0: Blake Fletcher recorded the hat trick for the Tigers (2-0, 3-5).
 
 
Hunter McCarton scored from 45 yards out. Assists from Guilfoyle (2)
and Hunter McCarton (1) while Wyatt Vonderhaar posted another shutout. 

BASEBALL

BRENTSVILLE 16, WARREN COUNTY 1 (five innings): Charlie Monfort went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, a homer and five RBI as the Tigers (2-0, 8-3) won their Northwestern District matchup Friday.

JJ Hand added three RBI. Coleson Russell was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine in four innings. 

SOFTBALL

BRENTSVILLE 8, WARREN COUNTY 3: The Tigers (1-1, 8-4) pulled away in the bottom of the sixth by scoring four runs. 

Victoria Nation led Brentsville with three RBI. She was 3 for 4. Taylor Saunders was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Tea Cornett struck out four and allowed one hit over four innings for the win.

 

