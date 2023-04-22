GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 8, WARREN COUNTY 0: Peyton McGovern recorded a hat trick and Valentina Nardone scored twice to lead Brentsville Friday.
BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 16, WARREN COUNTY 1 (five innings): Charlie Monfort went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, a homer and five RBI as the Tigers (2-0, 8-3) won their Northwestern District matchup Friday.
JJ Hand added three RBI. Coleson Russell was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine in four innings.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 8, WARREN COUNTY 3: The Tigers (1-1, 8-4) pulled away in the bottom of the sixth by scoring four runs.
Victoria Nation led Brentsville with three RBI. She was 3 for 4. Taylor Saunders was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Tea Cornett struck out four and allowed one hit over four innings for the win.
