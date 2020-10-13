Vienna Little League recently held its initial league-wide hit-a-thon competition on two fields at Yeonas Park.
Little Leaguer's off all ages participated and earned various prizes for hitting a ball to certain areas of Nance and Crabtree fields. A few even smacked home runs.
Check out some of the photos from the event taken by Vienna Little League.
