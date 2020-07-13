In a recent baseball game at Wakefield High School between American Legion teams Arlington Post 139, the host, and Vienna Post 180, Vienna rallied to win, 6-4.
The teams are playing independent schedules this summer because the regular Legion seasons were canceled because of the COIVD-19 pandemic.
See photos of players from that game in this slideshow.
