A number of high-school swimmers from Arlington teams competed in the championship finals of the 6D North Region swimming championships the night of Feb. 15 at Oak Marr pool in Oakton.
Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt took these pictures of some of those finalists. Take a look.
