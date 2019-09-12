PHOTOS: Bishop O'Connell football action A Staff Report Sep 12, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 9 Bishop O'Connell head coach Ken Lucas talks to his players during a timeout. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Joe Cobb punts for Bishop O'Connell. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Bishop O'Connell runningback Rodney Jackson is tackled. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Brendan Robinson runs the ball for Bishop O'Connell. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) From left: Bishop O’Connell receiver Joe Cobb, runningback Rodney Jackson and quarterback Gus Bayer are set to begin a play against Fork Union on Sept. 7. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Gus Bayer passes for Bishop O'Connell. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Bishop O'Connell's Cole Jackson boots a field goal. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Bishop O'Connell's Will Stoney catches a touchdown pass. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) The Bishop O'Connell fans and cheerleaders are ready for the game to start. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Bishop O'Connell Knights hosted Fork Union in its 2019 home-opening high-school football game recently.O'Connell lost 49-24 and does not play this coming weekend. Take a look at some O'Connell action from that game. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Friends2Follow Friends to Follow is a unique, real-time window into what's happening right now in Northern Virginia social media. To add your business: cfields@insidenova.com Who to Contact Prince William/Stafford David Fawcett, Sports editor dfawcett@insidenova.com Arlington/Fairfax David Facinoli, Sports editor dfacinoli@SUNGAZETTE.NET This week's prep schedule Click for details!
