PHOTOS: Bishop O'Connell football Sun Gazette Newspapers Oct 21, 2019

O'Connell quarterback Jack Perkins scrambles. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
O'Connell Darius Brown is squeezed by the Carroll defense. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
O'Connell's Jack Perkins throws a pass. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
O'Connell Darius Brown takes a handoff from Jack Perkins and runs left. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
Jack Perkins throws a pass for O'Connell. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
Head coach Ken Lucas huddles with some of his Bishop O'Connell players during an Oct. 19 home game against Carroll. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
O'Connell quarterback Jack Perkins gets set to take a snap behind his offensive line. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

The Bishop O'Connell Knights had their hands full in a 50-0 home loss to the Carroll Lions on Oct. 19 in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division high-school football action.
