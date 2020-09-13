The Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks earlier this summer held an intra-squad swimming meet at the McLean pool between the black and the red teams.
The regular-season of the Northern Virginia Swimming League was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chesterbrook is the four-time defending NVSL Division 1 champion.
Photos of action from the meet were sent to the Sun Gazette from Chesterbrook. Take a look at the action.
