The Bishop O'Connell High School girls and boys cross country teams participated in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship meets on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Bull Run Regional Park.
The O'Connell girls finished a close second behind St. John's. The O'Connell boys were third.
See some action photos and other scenes from the meets.
