The Washington-Liberty Generals lost to the host Centreville Wildcats on Feb. 28 in the boys championship game of the 6D North Region high-school basketball tournament.
See photos from that game take by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt.
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 9:48 pm
The Washington-Liberty Generals lost to the host Centreville Wildcats on Feb. 28 in the boys championship game of the 6D North Region high-school basketball tournament.
See photos from that game take by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt.
Friends to Follow is a unique, real-time window into what's happening right now in Northern Virginia social media. To add your business: cfields@insidenova.com
Prince William/StaffordDavid Fawcett, Sports editor
Arlington/FairfaxDavid Facinoli, Sports editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.