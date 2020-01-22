Washington-Liberty High School hosted the annual Barbara Reinwald Invitational girls gymnastics meet on Jan. 18.
It was an all-Arlington competition with just three schools because that morning's snowfall and the decision to cancel all activities in Fairfax and Loudoun county public schools kept many teams from participating.
Check out photos take from the meet by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt.
