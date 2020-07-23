Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.