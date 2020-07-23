The Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels held an intra-squad swimming meet in recent days. See some photos from that competition.
There are no regular meets this summer for the Holy Mackerels because the Colonial Swimming League season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The intra-squad was run in a non-traditional manner in order to incorporate social distancing precautions.
The Holy Mackerel team was broken down into squads or “schools of fish” named after six different types of mackerels (Atka, Cunene, Kings, Chubs, Bonitos and Petos) and was run in two sessions in order to better accommodate social distancing.
Another example of safety measures included having even lanes start at one end of the pool and odd lanes start at the other end simultaneously. That helped ensure distance between swimmers and between timers.
The team will hold another similar meet this season.
