PHOTOS: Langley girls basketball Sun Gazette Photos by Deb Kolt Jan 6, 2020 Jan 6, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Langley's Taylor Maguire tries to drive around Kaylin Prestosh of Fairfax. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Marya Mufti shoots inside. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Marya Mufti shoots inside. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley High School point guard Annabeth Holsinger drives to the basket and is defended by Janna Gubanich of Fairfax High. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Taylor Maguire prepares to shoot between Gaelen McCarty and Elyce Autrey of Fairfax. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Melanie George of Fairfax and Langley's Taylor Maguire fight for a rebound. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Mikayla Schoff shoots over a crowd. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Mikayla Schoff and Summer Thomas defend Elyce Autrey of Fairfax. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley talks about stragegy during a timeout. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Kylie Allen is fouled on her way to the basket. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley's Kylie Allen is defended by Gaelen McCarty of Fairfax. (Photo by Deb Kolt) The Langley Saxons defeated the Fairfax Rebels, 35-34, during a recent holiday-tournament game.Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt took these photos of some of the action at that contest.
