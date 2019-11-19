The Langley Saxons won the Virginia High School League's Class 6 girls state field hockey championship on Nov. 16 with a dominating 4-1 victory over the Kallam Knights in the title match at South County High School.
The state title was Langley's first in the sport.
Check out some photos from that contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.