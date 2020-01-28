PHOTOS: Langley vs W-L wrestling match Sun Gazette photos by Deb Kolt Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Kenji McCartney of Washington-Liberty and Langley’s Andrew Leone battle at 145 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Ahmad Williams of Washington-Lee is atop Langley’s Aidan Kaz at 152 pounds.. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Jacob Swisher of W-L and Daniel Curtis of Langley meet. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Washington-Liberty's Jacob Swisher, left, and Langley's Daniel Curtis wrestle at160 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) John Baker of W-L top, wrestles Langley's Pierson White (at 170 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Washington-Liberty's Will Murphy tangles with Langley's Liam Noonan at 182 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Alexis Martinez-Medina of Washington-Liberty stays atop Langley’s Jack Bush in a heavyweight match. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Alexis Martinez-Medina of W-L reacts to pinning his heavyweight opponent. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Langley’s Sebastian Moller-Rivera lifts Devin MaCintosh of W-L at 138 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Orchibat Munkchuluun of W-L finds himself on his back under Langley’s Alex Woltman at 132 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Washington-Liberty's Jack Myers, top, wrestles Langley's Alex Moller-Rivera at 120 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Washington-Liberty’s Orchibat Munkchuluun, right, wrestles Langley’s Alex Woltman at 132 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Langley Saxons defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals in a high-school wrestling match Jan. 25 at South Lakes High School.Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt took these photos of the action. Take a look. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Friends2Follow Friends to Follow is a unique, real-time window into what's happening right now in Northern Virginia social media. To add your business: cfields@insidenova.com Who to Contact Prince William/Stafford David Fawcett, Sports editor dfawcett@insidenova.com Arlington/Fairfax David Facinoli, Sports editor dfacinoli@SUNGAZETTE.NET This week's prep schedule Click for details!
