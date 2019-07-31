Vienna Post 180 won its second straight American Legion District 17 baseball tournament in recent action July 26 at Waters Field in Vienna.
Post 180 routed McLean Post 270 by a 16-1 score in the tourney championship game. Both teams moved on to the state tournament in Lynchburg.
Check out some of the action from that July 26 district final at Waters.
