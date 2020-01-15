PHOTOS: Madison vs. Oakton boys hoops by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Madison's Harrison Patel passes down court to Bo Kuhblank. (Photo by Deb Kolt) The Madison student section cheers. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Oakton coach David Brooks signals his team as fans cheer. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Oakton's Damien Brooks brings the ball down the court. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Elijah Turner shoots for Madison. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Madison's Bo Kuhblank shoots and is defended by Oakton's Eren Ertan. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Madison's Soren Alquist shoots, defended by Oakton's Winson Aja-Omu. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Madison's Logan Spafford takes an airborne shot. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Oakton's Eren Ertan defends Madison's Harrison Patel. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Madison's Elijah Turner drives to the basket, defended by Oakton's Damien Brooks. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Oakton's Max Wilson defends a shot by Madison's Logan Spafford. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Madison's Soren Alquist shoots and is efended by Max Wilson (23) and Winson Aja-Omu. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Madison coach Kevin Roller talks to his team during a timeout. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Oakton's Chris Neary drives to the basket defended by Bo Kuhblank. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The host Madison Warhawks defeated the Oakton Cougars, 55-39, on Jan. 10 in a neighborhood rivalry boys game between the neighborhood high-school basketball rivals.Check out the action captured by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt from the game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Friends2Follow Friends to Follow is a unique, real-time window into what's happening right now in Northern Virginia social media. To add your business: cfields@insidenova.com Who to Contact Prince William/Stafford David Fawcett, Sports editor dfawcett@insidenova.com Arlington/Fairfax David Facinoli, Sports editor dfacinoli@SUNGAZETTE.NET This week's prep schedule Click for details!
