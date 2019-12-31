The Marshall Statesmen played and lost to the Bishop O'Connell Knights, 64-33, in a semifinal game of the girls Rebel Roundball Classic at Fairfax High School on Dec. 27. Marshall finished third in the tournament with a 2-1 record.
Check out the basketball game action taken by Sun Gazette photographer Deb. Kolt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.