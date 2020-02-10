PHOTOS: Marshall vs. Wakefield basketball Sun Gazette photos by Deb Kolt Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 20 Marshall's Ilias Hwang is double blocked by Wakefield's Xavier Evans, left, and Trayvon Todd, right. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Lukai Hatcher shoots a free throw with teammate Bryson Horsford watching. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Ilias Hwang drives and is defended by Wakefield's Bryson Horsford. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Zion Gladden shoots a free throw. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Liech Kong looks to shoot against Marshall's Andrew Heiden. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Gowtam Kommis is double teamed by Wakefield's Zachory Jankovich and Charles Madden. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Gavin Bundy is defended by Wakefield's Dontae Clark Jr. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Lukai Hatcher defends Marshall's Ilias Hwang. (Photo by Deb Kolt) The Wakefield players and fans behind them cheer as head coach Tony Bentlley looks. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Aaron Queen takes a jumper for Wakefield. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Treyvon Todd shoots over Marshall's Thomas Burke. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Xavier Evans splits the Marshall defense to score. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall head coach Jerry Lin talks to his team during a timeout. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Bryson Horsford is double teamed in the corner by Marshall's Gavin Bundy and Robert Nassif. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Treyvon Todd defended under the basket by Marshall's Cowtam Kommi and Thomas Burke. (Photo by Dave Facinoli) Marshall's Thomas Burke shoots inside. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Andrew Heiden shoots over Wakefield's Xavier Evans. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Gowtam Kommi drives to the basket against Wakefield's Xavier Evans. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Andrew Heiden looks for an open teammate as he is defended by Lukai Hatcher and Xavier Evans. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Marshall's Ilias Hwang defended by Wakefield's Lukai Hatcher. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wakefield Warriors defeated the Marshall Statesmen in a National District boys high-school basketball game Feb. 7 at Marshall.Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt took these photos from the game action. Take a look. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Friends2Follow Friends to Follow is a unique, real-time window into what's happening right now in Northern Virginia social media. To add your business: cfields@insidenova.com Who to Contact Prince William/Stafford David Fawcett, Sports editor dfawcett@insidenova.com Arlington/Fairfax David Facinoli, Sports editor dfacinoli@SUNGAZETTE.NET This week's prep schedule Click for details!
