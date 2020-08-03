The Keep Smiling-Dr. Hinkle Smilies and the MLS Tutor Pirates met in the recent McLean Little League City Series tournament championship game in girls softball action.
The Smilies won, 14-12.
See some action photos from that game.
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 11:23 am
The Keep Smiling-Dr. Hinkle Smilies and the MLS Tutor Pirates met in the recent McLean Little League City Series tournament championship game in girls softball action.
The Smilies won, 14-12.
See some action photos from that game.
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
Prince William/StaffordDavid Fawcett, Sports editor
Arlington/FairfaxDavid Facinoli, Sports editor
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.