PHOTOS: McLean vs. Yorktown wrestling Sun Gazette photos by Deb Kolt Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago

McLean High School's Ethan Dehghan, top, has control of Yorktown's Srijon Bose in a match at 113 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Luke Felix of McLean High School, front, wrestles Yorktown's Joseph Knight at 126 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Ethan Scurlock of McLean High School, top, takes down Yorktown's Liam Swiger at 18 pounds. McLean High School's Danny McMahon, top, has Yorktown's Erick Hernandez in a pinning position at 145 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) McLean High School's Sooren Ghodsi, right, wrestles Yorktown's Will Hurst at 152 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) McLean High School's Sooren Ghodsi, right, tries to escape the hold of Yorktown's Will Hurst in a 152-pound match. (Photo by Deb Kolt) McLean High School's Brennen Sumida, right, wrestles Yorktown's Justin Knight at 160 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) McLean's Brennen Sumida, front, is near getting pinned by Yorktown's Justin Knight at 160 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) McLean High School's Nathan Fishman, back, lifts Yorktown's Theo Wallace in a 170-pound match. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Lawrence Bullock of McLean High School, bottom, is put in a pinning position by Yorktown's Ian Haddad at 182 pounds. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown High School's Blake Buchert, left, wrestles McLean's Charles Poole in a heavyweight match. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

The McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots met in Liberty District high-school wrestling action Jan. 25 at South Lakes High School. Yorktown won, 36-33.Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt took these photos of the match. Take a look.
