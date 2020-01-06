The Bishop O'Connell Knights lost to visiting Gonzaga, 79-54, in Jan. 3 boys high-school basketball action in Arlington. Two days later, O'Connell bounced back and defeated Carroll, 67-59, also in Arlington.
Take a look at some photos from the Gonzaga game taken by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt.
