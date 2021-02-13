Early on, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and protective mask- wearing was slow to start, the Sun Gazette sports sections – in print and online – had a short-lived unofficial rule of not running photos of athletes wearing such coverings.
That didn’t last long, and, well, forget that now. With so many high-school athletes wearing masks in different competitions, like basketball and a few gymnasts during certain routines, it’s a bit hard to take any maskless pictures.
For obvious reasons, swimmers and wrestlers don’t wear masks during high-school competition, but quickly fasten the coverings as soon as their events are complete. Other than those sports, mask-wearing photos now appear regularly throughout Sun Gazette publications.
Even in team photos, athletes and coaches are covered up.
Many athletes try their best to properly wear masks during competition – shielding both the mouth and nose. Often, they unavoidably and predictably slip below at least the nose, and remain that way for a while. When photos have appeared in that manner, team members have sometimes drawn some criticism.
Will mask-wearing continue during competition for upcoming outside high-school sports? Probably not in football, cross country, track and field, golf and tennis, but maybe in some situations – like when runners are being held on first base – during baseball and softball games. Those mask-wearing decisions are still being determined in some cases.
How long will the face coverings continue for athletes? Probably until the pandemic ends in some form, and who knows when that might occur.
So regular photographs of various mask-wearing athletes will continue to be published by the Sun Gazette, maybe for a long time, like it or not. We all certainly miss seeing athletes’ full faces.
