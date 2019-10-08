The Langley Saxons dominated in winning the recent 36-hole, two-day 6D North Region Tournament play on the Herndon Centennial Golf Course.
The Madison Warhawks finished second and Marshall High's David Stanford was the individual region champion. Marshall placed third.
Take a look at some photos from the final day of the tournament.
