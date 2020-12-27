High-school basketball games began being played in Fairfax and Arlington counties last week, but spectators were note allowed inside gyms to watch and players were wearing masks.
These photos were take from a couple of different boys games at Madison and Washington-Liberty high schools, plus a photo from a live streamed broadcast. Take a look.
