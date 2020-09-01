Teams with players representing the Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars high-school boys squads participated in the NOVA Challenge Lacrosse recently in Leesburg.
The eight-team event included some of the perennial top squads from the area. Chantilly won the competition.
See photos taken by Amy Joseph of Madison players and some others in action during the challenge.
