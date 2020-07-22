Tuckahoe pool swimmer Hunter Zipperer recently set a new team record with a mark of 27.40 in the boys 11-12 freestyle. That broke the mark previously held by J.T. Ewing.
Tuckahoe held an intra-squad meet on July 18 at the McLean pool and will have a couple of others possibly scheduled on upcoming Saturdays. That will be the team’s only competition because the Northern Virginia Swimming League season was canceled this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuckahoe is a Division 1 team in the NVSL.
See some photos from that intra-squad meet taken by Curtis CotaRobles.
