PHOTOS: Wakefield girls basketball by Sun Gazette Photographer Deb Kolt Feb 4, 2020

Wakefield's Olivia Abboud drives past Gabriele Clay. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Jayela Lopez shoots over Gabriele Clay and Qai Corsepius. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Ionna Lincoln tries to shoot and is defended by Torrie Maddox and Laura Powell-Portillo. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Trinity Chambers-Puryear passes to Jayela Lopez. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Laura Powell-Portilla of Falls Church and Wakefield's Neveah Wallace tussle for possession of a loose ball. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Jayela Lopez splits defenders Torrie Maddox and Grace Forsyth. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Taylor Thompson shoots from outside. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield celebrates after the winning basket. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Ioanna Lincoln is defended by Olivia Lang. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Jayela Lopez sets to make the winning shot a the buzzer. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Jayela Lopez makes the winning shot a the buzzer. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Maya Solis drives to the basket as Qai Corsepius of Falls Church defends. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Neveah Wallace defends Gabriele Clay. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Olivia Abboud drives to the basket with Torrie Maddox defending. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Neveah Wallace is double teamed under the basket by Torrie Maddox and Laura Powell-Portillo. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Jayela Lopez hauls in a rebound for Wakefield. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Ioanna Lincoln shoots for Wakefield. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Jayde Spinner shoots over Qai Corsepius. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Wakefield's Ioanna Lincoln shoots for three and is defended by Grace Forsyth of Falls Church. (Photo by Deb Kolt).

The Wakefield Warriors nipped the host Falls Church Jaguars, 41-39, on a last second shot Feb. 1 in a National District girls high-school basketball game. Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt took these photos of the game.
