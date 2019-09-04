With the temperature very hot during a recent practice session, the Wakefield High School football discarded their helmets and pads, and some their shirts, then continued on with various drills.
Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt was on hand to take these photos of that practice. Take a look.
