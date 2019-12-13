Arlington Babe Ruth players, coaches and families were invited to take photos with the World Series trophy on Nationals Park on Dec. 8, home of the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals.
The opportunity was offered through the program’s participation in the Team Up Nationals Youth Baseball Uniform Program. As a Team Up participant, Arlington Babe Ruth receives uniforms for all teams from ages 4 to 12 years old, as well as perks such as tickets to Nationals games throughout the season.
Following the National’s World Series championship, Arlington Babe Ruth players were invited to march in the victory parade.
When Arlington Babe Ruth teams hit the fields this coming spring, they’ll be wearing their Nationals uniforms and this time, the curly W has a new meaning: winners.
