The Yorktown Patriots, off to a 3-0 start in boys high-school basketball action this season, defeated the visiting Annandale Atoms, 87-80, in overtime for one of their victories.
See action taken from the game by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt.
Updated: December 10, 2019 @ 2:20 pm
