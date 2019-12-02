Yorktown High School head football coach Bruce Hanson receives the runner-up trophy after his Patriots lost to host Westfield, 35-7, in the 6D North Region playoff championship game on Nov. 30. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
The Yorktown Patriots take a knee as they listen to the post-game announcements. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
Yorktown High School head football coach Bruce Hanson receives the runner-up trophy after his Patriots lost to host Westfield, 35-7, in the 6D North Region playoff championship game on Nov. 30. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
The Westfield High School scoreboard displays the final score of the region championship game. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
The Yorktown High School student section cheered loudly. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
The Yorktown student-section drum corp. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
The team captains and officials gather for the coin toss. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
Yorktown fans hung homemade signs. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
The teams perform pregame workouts. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
Yorktown followers check out a sign in the parking lot before the game. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
There was some pregame tailgating by Yorktown fans. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.