The Yorktown Patriots hosted and defeated the McLean Highlanders, 74-68, on Jan. 8 in a boys Liberty District high-school basketball game.
McLean led at halftime, but Yorktown had a strong third quarter to pull ahead for good. Check out these photos of the game taken by Deb Kolt.
