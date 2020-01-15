PHOTOS: Yorktown vs. W-L girls basketball by Sun Gazette Photographer Deb Kolt Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Jordan Mosley of W-L splits defenders Grace Maria and Melody Linville of Yorktown on her way to the basket. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Ana Bournigal is defended by W-L's Bridget Bartz. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Sally Work drives to the basket defended by Yorktown's Melody Linville. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Grace Maria attempts a steal from W-L's Claudia Andrade-Ayala. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown coac Devaughn Drayton has instructions for his players. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Taylor Chase, left, and W-L's Lucy Robinson contest possession of a loose ball. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Caitlin Miller drives to the basket for W-L. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Brooke Smythers defends W-L's Bridget Bartz. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Washington-Liberty coach Faith Randolph gives instructions to her team. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Emma Nelsen defends W-L's Bridget Bartz. (Photo by Deb Kolt) After driving through W-L defenders, Yorktown's Ana Bournigal manages to get off a diving shot. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Taylor Chase attempts a three pointer with W-L's Caitlin Miller defending. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Grace Maria drives to the basket defended by W-L's Lucy Robinson. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Yorktown's Emma Nelsen shoots from outside. (Photo by Deb Kolt) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The host Yorktown Patriots defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 51-28, in a girls high-school basketball game Jan. 10 between Arlington rivals.See photos take from that game by Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Friends2Follow Friends to Follow is a unique, real-time window into what's happening right now in Northern Virginia social media. To add your business: cfields@insidenova.com Who to Contact Prince William/Stafford David Fawcett, Sports editor dfawcett@insidenova.com Arlington/Fairfax David Facinoli, Sports editor dfacinoli@SUNGAZETTE.NET This week's prep schedule Click for details!
