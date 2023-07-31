PIEDMONT TSUNAMIS: 4,271.50, SUDLEY SEAHORSES: 3,645, DOMINION VALLEY SHARKS: 3,588.5
Three was the magic number Saturday as the Piedmont Tsunamis remained undefeated for the third straight season, while bringing home the top Prince William Swim League honors in a three-peat performance as Blue Division champions.
In a dominant effort that celebrated Head Coach Jay Thorpe’s final splash with the club, the team delivered their fourth championship in the past five years – and improved their winning streak to 21-0.
The Tsunamis clinched the division title for the first time at the Sudley Seahorse home pool by carrying the day strongly with a total tally of 4271.5 points. The win represented their most decisive Blue Division margin of victory ever, at a 626.5 point gap over the runner-up Sudley Seahorses (3645 points), and the new-to-division Dominion Valley Sharks (3577.5 points).
The Blue Division victory for Piedmont also translated to a PWSL Cyber Meet top mark of 536.5 points, leading all 24 clubs and ranking ahead of second place Sudley by over 105 total points.
Lower temperatures in the early morning hours translated to the fastest pool times of the event, as four team records (yielding three league records), dropped before 9:45 am – with excessive heat bringing challenges to personal bests and performances as the day progressed.
Piedmont opened the competition with authority, winning six out of eleven early relay matches – and included a crushing pair of league record takedowns for both of the 15-18 Girls relay events.
The first, coming in at 1:50.40, was the 200 Free Relay squad of Maddie Richardson, Sophie Hayden, Emma Hannam, and Camille Spink. Quickly thereafter, Richardson, Hannam, and Spink would be joined by McKenna Curry in setting the new league standard by a half second in the 200 Medley Relay at a mark of 2:00.90 – the first squad to ever come in under the 2:01 barrier.
Individually, Spink finished her PWSL swim career with another league record in the Girls 15-18 Free. Here, she topped her own best from 2021 to set a new floor of 25.63 seconds. The record capped an unprecedented five PWSL league record performances for Spink in combined team and individual events for the 2023 season, her last as a Tsunami. Spink, who has qualified in four events (50, 100, 200 freestyle and the 200 IM) for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, will swim for the University of Tennessee as a freshman this coming school year.
The 15-18 Boys also had a team record mark in the morning, with Alex Crown shaving almost a full second from a time delivered by Eric Liao in 2019, to bring the club best to 58.75 in the 100 IM.
Piedmont 9-10 Boys standout Brandon Thai swept all three of his individual events on the day in the 50 Free, 100 IM, and the 25 Fly – in which he tied his current team record mark of 15.94 seconds. Notably, Thai joins the above-mentioned Spink as the only swimmers to set Piedmont team records in all five individual events for a single age group.
In one of the tightest races of the day, Piedmont speedster Sophia Malinowski edged out Dominion Valley Shark Elizabeth Schroeder by a mere quarter second – with the swimmers finishing 1st and 3rd in the league, respectively, for the 11-12 50 Meter Butterfly event.
In another barn-burning matchup during the early afternoon, only .36 seconds separated the top three slots in the Girls 13-14 50M Fly event as Tori Simmons out-touched Dominion Valley’s Amelia Edwards by .15 seconds to take first place with a time of 31.78. Notably, Piedmont’s Sedonah Traister secured bronze in the event as well with a 32.14 mark – solidly leading the remaining finishers.
As the head-to-head contests were finally tallied, individual swims for the Piedmont club outpaced the field as the team brought home 38% of all first place ribbons in the contest.
Blue ribbon winners for the group included (PWSL top times noted by number in parenthesis): Landon Norman, Leah Bearyman, Brandon Thai (3), Alex Crown (1), Camille Spink (3), Maddie Richardson (1), Neel Radhakrishnan, Emma Hannam (1), Sophia Malinowski (1), Tori Simmons, and Justin Lee. In total for the PWSL Cyber Meet, Piedmont closed the day with 131 overall Top 24 finishes, more than any other club.
The meet concluded as Head Coach Jay Thorpe said his farewells to Tsunami Nation, passing the torch to veteran assistant head coach Evan Brandt – as the legacy of the Piedmont team continues. The Piedmont Tsunamis exit the 2023 summer campaign making history, being the only team other than the Sudley Seahorses to have successfully navigated their way to a three-season consecutive defense of the highest honors, in the top division in the league.
All three Sudley teams swam very well and the 57% of the Seahorse girls, 56% of the Seahorse boys and 58% of the Seahorse relays improved their times from their seed times for the day.
Saturday was also the last swim meet for thirteen Sudley Seahorse swimmers. Congratulations and best wishes to Brett Barton, Stella Chierico, Jamie Cornwell, Peter Davis, Elizabeth Fowler, Robert Harvill, Kateri Mantooth, Delaney Palenscar, Mary Pennefather, Ashlyn Solenberger, Conner Utter, Joseph Wilson, and Hatcher Young.
Each year all the teams in the Prince William Swim League compete in a virtual swim meet on Divisional Saturday. Called the Cyber Meet, all times from every individual event are combined into one virtual meet, and the top 24 times that day are awarded a Cyber Meet ribbon. This year Sudley swimmers amassed 107 Cyber Meet ribbons, the second highest Cyber Meet ribbon count in the league.
One Sudley swimmer had the best time in the league. She was Natalie O'Connor in the Girls 11-12 50 Meter Breaststroke. The following Seahorse swimmers are recognized for earning Cyber Meet ribbons. The number in parentheses represents the total number of Cyber Meet ribbons each individual swimmer earned.
Congratulations to the following swimmers: Colby Alexander (1), Lauren Balagtas (1), Katherine Beemer (3), Lilian Beemer, Olivia Bruns (1), Elle Carpenter (3), Jack Carpenter (2), Angelo Chierico (1), Nicolas Chierico (3), Stella Chierico (1), Clara Condon (3), Megan Condon (1), Benjamin Cooper (3), Jamie Cornwell (3), Landon Craft (1), Mason Dailly (1), Peter Davis (1), Eleanor Fowkes (1), Isaak Fowkes (3), Anastasia Garvey (3), Alaina Grocholski (2), Brian Haney (1), Leah Hepburn (1), Everette Iszard (1), William Judge (1), Thomas Klump (3), Carter Layden (2), Mark Linares (3), Avila Mantooth (3), Ariana Matt (1), Shayla Matt (1), Tis Matt (3), Henry Millette (1), Jack Millette (2), Jake Moats (3), Jamie Moats (3), Natalie O’Connor (3), Delaney Palenscar (3), Kylie Payne (3) Daniel Pearl (1), Hugh Pennefather (2), Lucy Pennefather (1), Violet Pizzillo (3), Preston Rall (3), Anthony Rannells (3), Margaret Schroer (1), Colette Sciscilo (1), Hadley Simpson (3), Troy Utter (2), Dylan Venturini (1), Eliana Walls (2), Isabella Walls (3), Hatcher Young (1), and Ava Zimmer (3)
