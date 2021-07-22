Her team finished second in each competition, but still, Kathryn Sandercock now holds the rare distinction of playing and pitching in the two most famous softball World Series, with each televised nationally.
The Bishop O’Connell High School graduate and McLean resident recently participated in the NCAA Division I women’s College World Series as the ace pitcher for the Florida State Seminoles.
Florida State finished second to the University of Oklahoma in the final three-game series, winning the first, then losing the final two.
In all, Florida State played eight games in the series, with the red-shirt sophomore right-hander pitching in each contest – starting some and relieving in others – for a total of 312/3 innings.
In 2013, years prior to her college and high-school careers, Sandercock was a star player and pitcher for the McLean Little League Majors All-Star girls softball team that lost in the finals of the Little League World Series in Portland, Ore.
She did not pitch in the title game, burning her eligibility because she threw in the previous semifinals.
Sandercock helped McLean win district, state and regional titles to reach the series.
She said one of her college goals was to play in a World Series on that level, as well.
In high school for O’Connell, Sandercock pitched the Knights to multiple conference and state championships. She earned all-conference and all-state honors along the way, and was one of the longstanding highly-accomplished team’s most dominating hurlers on record.
This past season at Florida State, Sandercock was chosen first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference and earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American first- and second-team honors.
For Florida State (49-13-1) in 2021, Sandercock compiled a 27-4 record with two saves. She had a 1.25 earned run average in 1782/3 innings with 127 strikeouts and 28 walks. Sandercock appeared in 43 games with 26 starts and hurled 10 complete games.
For her career with the Seminoles so far through this season, Sandercock has a 49-5 record with a 1.63 ERA, appearing in 92 games.
