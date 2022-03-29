Her pitching hasn’t been perfect through five games this season, but pretty darn close as it gets.
In those girls high-school softball contests, hard-throwing Bishop O’Connell Knights junior right-hander Katie Kutz has a 5-0 record with four shutouts. In 33 innings she has allowed just five hits and only one earned run, while striking out 79 batters and walking but one. She has hurled three no-hitters and has thrown five complete games.
Her individual game strikeout totals include a high of 22 with a low of 10. She fanned 16 twice and 15 once.
Kutz has helped defending Division I private-school state champion O’Connell to a 5-0 record, including an extra-inning 2-1 win in nine frames over private-school rival and perennial power Greenbrier Christian Academy.
With the bat, Kutz has been a standout, as well. In five games, she’s batting .450 with eight RBI, a home run, two triples and one double.
For her efforts, Kutz recently was chosen the National High School Player of the Week by Extra Inning Softball.Kutz has verbally committed to play college softball at Oklahoma State.
O’Connell’s other victories have been over Nansemond-Suffolk, 2-0, St. John’s, 11-1, Bishop Ireton, 21-0, and Elizabeth Seton, 1-0.
Among O’Connell’s other top hitters have been Sofia Anderson, Sasa Groome, Katie Sullivan, Ari Clark, Alyssa Dichard, Bri Lenz and Sara Rollins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.