Four baseball players from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area have been productive during the first two weeks of the inaugural eight-team summertime Northern Virginia Collegiate League.
Trey Haley, a 2019 Washington-Lee High School graduate, and Alec Ellison, a 2020 Yorktown High grad, play for the Hot Wings. Haley had a two-hit game in a July 9 contest.
Yorktown grad Ben Koomey plays for the Chili Dogs, and has been hitting well and pitching. Koomey belted a grand slam in a July 7 outing. He started a July 11 game on the mound, working two innings with two strikeouts.
Bishop O’Connell High 2020 graduates Jake Berry and Eddie Eissert play in the league. Berry is a pitcher for the Rough Riders, working three scoreless innings in one start with two strikeouts and allowing one hit.
Eissert had a 3 for 4 game for the Bunt Cakes.
